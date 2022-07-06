Baton Rouge’s newest restaurants and cafes run the gamut 

After restaurant openings slowed in 2020 and 2021, the local industry is a flurry of activity once again.

The first six months of 2022 have already seen a slew of debuts by restaurants, cafes, bars and coffee shops. Jubans is back with a new look and updated menu, and Walk-On’s CEO Brandon Landry’s Supper Club aims to bring a luxurious Las Vegas dining experience to Baton Rouge. There is also a slate of planned openings coming later this summer and fall.

See a list compiled by 225 magazine of Baton Rouge’s newest eateries so far this year.