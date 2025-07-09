Baton Rouge’s MasteryPrep is expanding its Texas footprint with this acquisition

Baton Rouge-based ed-tech firm MasteryPrep has acquired Sirius Education Solutions, a leading provider of exam prep materials for Texas schools, in a move that doubles MasteryPrep’s student reach and significantly expands its presence in one of the nation’s largest K-12 markets.

MasteryPrep founder and CEO Craig Gehring tells Daily Report that the deal has been more than a year in the making and stems from a long-standing relationship between Sirius CEO Andrew Roberts and Achieve Partners, the private equity firm that backs MasteryPrep.

“I think what really attracted both parties to joining forces was just how aligned we are on providing high-quality programs that help students who struggle with testing and making resources that are easy to use for educators,” Gehring says. “That alignment on mission just made teaming up very attractive.”

Founded in 2009, Sirius has long been a trusted partner to Texas educators. It’s known for its robust suite of print and digital materials tailored to Texas’ end-of-grade and end-of-course exams, supporting grades 3-12 by providing resources for all 20 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, subjects.

The acquisition marks a strategic expansion for MasteryPrep, which has historically focused on college readiness exams like the ACT, SAT and Texas’ TSIA2. The firm is already the leading provider of TSIA2 prep materials, and welcoming Sirius under its umbrella will further its long-term goal of serving students across the full academic spectrum.

“By combining our strengths, we’re delivering an end-to-end academic support system built for Texas schools, from grade-level mastery to postsecondary success,” Gehring says.

Though financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the scale is significant. According to Gehring, MasteryPrep’s user base will double this fall to reach over 1 million students served per year. Its team—currently about 70 strong—will grow by roughly 50% to reach over 100 full-time employees. And its footprint will grow to somewhere in the neighborhood of 2,500 to 3,000 schools across over 700 districts.

What’s more, Gehring says the combined resources of the two businesses will also enable MasteryPrep to enhance its offerings beyond the Lone Star State.

“This means that we’re going to be able to greatly expand MasteryPrep’s ability to support similar tests in other states, like in Louisiana, Florida and other major markets,” he says.

Earlier this year, MasteryPrep expanded its national footprint when it entered into a partnership with ACT Education Corp. to power a revamped version of ACT Online Prep. Read more about that partnership here.