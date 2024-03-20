Baton Rouge’s Mallard Bay secures $4.6M in funding

Baton Rouge-based Mallard Bay, an online marketplace for hunting and fishing trips, on Wednesday announced the closure of its $4.6 million funding round.

The company, which is backed by Waitr (now ASAP) founder Chris Meaux, was launched in 2021 by a group of LSU students that included Meaux’s son Logan, Joel Moreau, Tam Nguyen and Wyatt Mallett.

Since its inception, Mallard Bay has onboarded over 380 charters and outfitters spanning 38 states and seven countries. The company has experienced rapid growth in recent years, boasting an impressive 600% year-over-year growth rate in 2023, according to a statement.

Over the past two hunting and fishing seasons, Mallard Bay has generated over $8 million in trip bookings.

Mallard Bay’s recent funding round was spearheaded by Houston-based Soul Venture Partners. The funding round also saw investments from Lafayette-based Acadian Capital Ventures and a variety of new and existing angel investors.

Mallard Bay closed a $1.8 million funding round in 2022, and in June of last year, the company moved six of its employees to Houston as part of its expansion strategy.

Mallard Bay’s recent funding round will enable continued expansion with a stated goal of “revolutionizing the $250 billion hunting and fishing industries.”