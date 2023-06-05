Baton Rouge’s Amedisys has two acquisition suitors, but could more be out there? 

Amedisys, a publicly traded home health and hospice care provider headquartered in Baton Rouge, announced a merger agreement with a larger company last month.

Today, a cash acquisition offer was made public that initially appears to be a better deal for shareholders. But as the board evaluates the new proposal, could more suitors be readying a bid?

“The great thing about a public company is that it’s for sale every single day,” notes Peter Ricchiuti with Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business.

Ricchiuti, who founded Tulane’s nationally acclaimed Burkenroad Reports student stock research program, was a director for Amedisys from 1997 to 2015 but claims no insight into the company’s current inner workings.

After buying out numerous small companies over more than two decades, Amedisys provides home health, palliative and hospice care across the country. It is the last significant public company in that space, and a larger health care company would be hard-pressed to replicate what it has built, Ricchiuti says.

“If people would like that part of the continuum of care, they could be thinking, ‘This is our last shot,’” he says.

Option Care Health and Amedisys on May 3 announced an agreement to combine in an all-stock deal. Amedisys stockholders would receive 3.0213 shares of Option Care Health common stock for each share of Amedisys common stock they hold when the transaction closes, or around $97.38 per Amedisys share based on Friday’s closing price.

However, the unsolicited offer from Optum, a diversified health services company, would be worth $100 per share in cash, according to today’s announcement. Amedisys’ share price spiked 15.5% premarket today following the news, Seeking Alpha reports.

About 70% of mergers don’t work out, Ricchiuti says, and it’s likely that most stockholders would prefer the cash. The board could argue the merger is better long term, and it might also try to hold out for a better offer.

Amedisys will have to pay Option Care $106 million if it terminates their agreement.