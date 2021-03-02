Baton Rouge year-over-year sales tax collections rise in December

After lagging for months, sales tax collections in the city-parish grew in December, bucking national trends.

East Baton Rouge Parish collections, excluding vehicle collections, were up 5.85% in December compared to the year prior, according to the latest report from the city-parish finance department. The increase was driven by sales outside city limits, where collections were up more than 10%—at $7.7 million. Inside city limits, collections grew by 2.33%.

Vehicle sales also continued climbing in December, with vehicle sales tax collections in the city-parish increasing more than 24% compared to December 2019. Vehicle sales are typically more volatile than general sales but have been on a hot streak, posting months of consecutive gains since June.

Overall for the year, sales tax collections for the city-parish were down only 1%, or less than $2 million, from 2019. Vehicle sales tax collections were up nearly 8.3% from 2019.

Read the full report.