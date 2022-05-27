Baton Rouge unemployment rate drops to 3.1%

Louisiana currently has the lowest not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in more than a decade, according to data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission—and the unemployment rate in Baton Rouge is even lower.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2022 is sitting at 3.5%, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from the revised March 2022 rate of 3.8%. The rate was 5.9% in April 2021. Baton Rouge’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.1% in April, down from 3.4% the month before and 5.3% the year before.

From March of this year to April, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals in Louisiana has increased by 7,162, to 2,023,666. When compared to April 2021, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 81,063.

The following Industries showed the largest gains in April for not seasonally adjusted jobs from March:

Leisure and hospitality: 3,700 jobs;

Education and health services: 1,600 jobs;

Other services: 1,500 jobs.

Industries that showed the largest gains for not seasonally adjusted jobs from April 2021: