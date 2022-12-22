Baton Rouge unemployment dips to 2.6% as state continues to see job gains 

All of Louisiana’s eight metropolitan statistical areas saw a drop in their not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November from the month before, with Baton Rouge’s unemployment rate dropping to 2.6% from 2.7% in October, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Baton Rouge’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November was nearly one percentage point lower than the same month in 2021, falling from 3.5% to 2.6% year over year.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment for November 2022 was 1,954,800, an increase of 11,300 jobs from the revised estimate of 1,943,500 for October. Compared to November 2021, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 51,000 jobs. This shows over-the-month employment gains in nine of the last ten months and 20 consecutive months with an over-the-year gain. See the report.