Could Baton Rouge-to-NOLA passenger rail service begin in 2022?

Canadian Pacific Railway recently committed to a Baton Rouge-to-New Orleans passenger rail service, something BRAF and its executive vice president, John Spain, have been working on for over a decade.
The merger between Kansas Southern and CP, which will allow CP to have control of the track, is still under review, though it is expected to close late 2022.
However, service could begin before, Spain said at this morning’s Downtown Development District meeting. The foundation is planning to ask CP if it could start service before the sale is approved.
“There’s a pretty good chance that at some point in 2022,” he says, “a train will run, whether it’s the start of the service or inspection trains.”
Also discussed at this morning’s DDD meeting:
- The DDD commission finalized a contract with Emergent Method as the consultant for its executive director search. The commission now has to form a search committee and finalize a job description, interim director Gabe Vicknair says.
- With the restoration of the MLK Memorial in downtown complete, BRAF plans to repair 20 other pieces of art in the area, Spain says, starting around February with the sculpture of Oliver Pollock and the waterfront fountain.
- Occupation rates in downtown hotels continue to be up and are above 2019 numbers.
- New downtown security cameras are scheduled to be installed before New Year’s Eve. The Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation is also looking to install cameras in other parts of the inner city.
- BRASS by Circa 1857, one of downtown’s only gift shops, is open. Chelsea’s Live, located in 1010 Nic, is having its first live show on Jan. 7.