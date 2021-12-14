Could Baton Rouge-to-NOLA passenger rail service begin in 2022?

Canadian Pacific Railway recently committed to a Baton Rouge-to-New Orleans passenger rail service, something BRAF and its executive vice president, John Spain, have been working on for over a decade.

The merger between Kansas Southern and CP, which will allow CP to have control of the track, is still under review, though it is expected to close late 2022.

However, service could begin before, Spain said at this morning’s Downtown Development District meeting. The foundation is planning to ask CP if it could start service before the sale is approved.

“There’s a pretty good chance that at some point in 2022,” he says, “a train will run, whether it’s the start of the service or inspection trains.”

