Baton Rouge-to-New Orleans rail project receives $20M in federal funding

Congressman Garret Graves’ office announced that the Baton Rouge-to-New Orleans rail project will receive $20 million in federal funding for real estate acquisition, design and construction of the Baton Rouge and Gonzalez train stations.

This funding is a win for Graves, who has repeatedly objected to other projects being selected to receive funding ahead of Louisiana’s, calling them “flawed transportation and infrastructure priorities.”

The $20 million INFRA grant represents only a portion of the $36.95 million Baton Rouge and Gonzales have jointly sought in federal funding for the stations. Including local matches, the total cost for the two stations would be $46.6 million, as reported in a past Daily Report.

The total cost to bring back passenger rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans could top $260 million. The Legislature has so far approved spending $12.5 million in unspent federal American Rescue Plan dollars to provide service between Baton Rouge and Sorrento.