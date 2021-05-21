Baton Rouge-to-beach air shuttle doesn’t take off  

Direct air service Southeast Beach Express today announced it is canceling its shuttles from Atlanta and Baton Rouge into Gulf Shores, Alabama, due to low passenger bookings.

The seasonal air service was scheduled to begin its routes June 3, with flights on Thursdays and Mondays from Atlanta Peachtree Dekalb Airport and Baton Rouge Metro Airport into Gulf Shores’ Jack Edwards Airport.

“Unfortunately, we encountered two major hurdles we didn’t anticipate when we began our planning for the air service: A significant inventory of beach lodging unavailable for booking due to storm damage, and a national shortage of rental cars due to the pandemic,” says air service founder Jay Taffet in a prepared statement. “These two factors made it very difficult to induce drivers to fly, as car travel allows much more schedule flexibility and, obviously, built-in ground transportation at the destination.”

Southeast Beach Express announced its plans in April, with Ohio-based Ultimate Air Shuttles operating the short flights. Taffet said at the time that the service would run through Oct. 3. Tickets for the 30-seat flights were priced at $490 round trip from Baton Rouge.

Taffet says that any customers who booked flights will be issued full refunds. Rick Pawlak, Ultimate Air Shuttles senior vice president, says the company hopes to get the air service off the ground next year.