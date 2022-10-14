Baton Rouge Tex-Mex restaurant marks six decades in business 

Serving old school Tex-Mex from unassuming digs on Airline Highway, El Rio Grande Restaurant marks its 60th anniversary this Monday, a notable accomplishment amid Baton Rouge’s ever expanding culinary landscape.

Known for homemade enchiladas and tamales, and secret menu items ordered by die-hard fans, the restaurant was founded by Severo “Joe” Urdiales in 1962. His son, Raul, has run it since 2003, but “Mr. Joe,” 91, still stops by to help with kitchen prep and to say hello to the eatery’s regulars, many of whom call themselves the “50-year club” reflecting how long they’ve frequented the restaurant, Raul Urdiales says.

Located across Airline Highway from Frank’s (another venerable Baton Rouge eatery), El Rio Grande is a smallish spot with a divey, throwback vibe. Immediately inside, a glass case is crammed with family photos and memorabilia collected over the restaurant’s lengthy tenure, including a prized photo of actor Steve McQueen, who dined here a few times while filming the 1966 movie, Nevada Smith. Singer Marty Robbins, actress Joan Fontaine and actor and singer John Schneider have also been patrons; in fact, Schneider, who lives in Holden, is a regular, Raul says.

