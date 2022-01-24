Baton Rouge Symphony finally returning to River Center 

Consider it like couch surfing. Except at each new place, you’re unpacking 18 violins, 23 wood instruments, a harp, a piano and all manner of drums and percussion instruments.

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra has been hopping from various venues and churches for its performances over the last three years. The nearly 50 musicians have played everywhere but the orchestra’s home venue at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts, which closed for a massive renovation in 2018. “We’re over being a vagabond orchestra,” says the symphony’s executive director, Eric Marshall.

There were talks of a return to the theater at the beginning of 2021, then fall 2021, but supply chain issues and Hurricane Ida delayed construction and a reopening until this year.

Now, BRSO takes the stage Jan. 27 with Andrew Grams conducting the orchestra alongside guest violinist Richard Lin. The show, initially scheduled to be the orchestra’s first performance back inside the updated River Center space, was recently moved down the street to First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St. The next performance on Feb. 12 will hopefully see the group return to the River Center.

While the phrase “return to normalcy” might be overused at this point, it’s especially true for the 75-year-old symphony, which had already been going through years of changes before the pandemic began.

