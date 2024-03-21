Baton Rouge Symphony executive director resigns

After four years at the helm of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, Eric Marshal is stepping down as the organization’s executive director this summer.

Marshal came to Baton Rouge in 2019 following an eight-year stint at the Austin Symphony Orchestra in Texas. He has accepted a position with Orchestra Iowa as the organization’s CEO, according to an announcement from BRSO.

BRSO’s Board of Directors is expected to begin a comprehensive search to replace Marshal soon.

During his tenure, Marshall is credited for playing a pivotal role in shaping the BRSO’s artistic direction and organizational growth and leading the organization through the pandemic with uninterrupted performances. He also spearheaded the creation of two new music series —Concerts with Candles and pop-up concerts throughout the community. Yesterday, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation honored him with a Rising Star Award for emerging leaders in the nonprofit sector.

The leadership change comes shortly after the organization appointed a new music director last summer.