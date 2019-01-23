Baton Rouge Symphony Director Timothy Muffitt to retire

Timothy Muffitt, long-time music director and conductor for the Baton Rouge Symphony, will retire after the 2019-2020 season, the symphony announced.

The BRSO Board of Directors will then designate Muffitt as music director laureate in recognition of his contributions to the symphony and two decades of leadership.



“It has been an honor and privilege to share the stage with the extraordinary musicians of the BRSO and to bring music to this community, one that genuinely loves great music,” Muffitt says. “I am also especially grateful for our audience members who have been on this journey with us, and for the generous and visionary patrons who make it possible. I have many fond memories of these last 20 years.”



A signature of Muffitt’s tenure has been his efforts to create engaging programming, blending, for example, time-tested orchestral masterworks with modern music. BRSO seasons during Muffitt’s tenure have included several world premieres and commissions credited to the BRSO, along with other works by living composers.

Muffitt also led the symphony to release its first commercial recording and created partnerships with other arts organizations in the region and throughout the state.