Baton Rouge subscription service brings coffee shop vibe to your front door   

There are many pairings in life that go seamlessly together, but do not necessarily relate: chicken and waffles, a tiger and the state of Louisiana, a nap and a rainy day.

For Baton Rouge’s Nick Miner, this dynamic duo is coffee and art.

The concept of coffee and art makes sense, as it seems every local coffee shop is highlighting pieces of art. So with Miner’s new passion project, Curate Coffee + Art—co-founded with Katie Miner—he aims to bring the vibe of a coffee shop to customers’ front doors.

“Coffee is an integral part of being a creative,” Miner says. “For me personally, coffee is a comfort beverage; it gets me in the right mindset.”

Shipping every two weeks to customers across the country, each Curate Coffee + Art box comprises a premium roasted coffee and an exclusive art print for $25 a month. The prints feature the work of the highlighted artist, graphic designer and/or illustrator of the month. And the coffee highlights Louisiana roasters like Reve Coffee Roasters, Mammoth Coffee Co. and LUMA Coffee Roasters.

Miner worked for several companies before creating Curate Coffee, expanding their brands and images through creative advertising. Fueled by his passion for coffee and art, Miner says it is time for him to work on a project for himself.

“I really enjoy the creative industry, and I’m really passionate about coffee,” Miner says. “Curate was an opportunity to meld those two worlds together.”

Read the full story about Curate Coffee from 225 magazine.