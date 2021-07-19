Baton Rouge street naming committee meets today 

Some Baton Rouge streets may be in line for a new name under the guidance of a new committee that will meet at noon today, WBRZ-TV reports. Businesses on streets like Lee Drive may have to update their signage, websites and social media should the committee’s efforts result in a name change.

The group, officially known as the Advisory Committee to Provide Recommendations and Guiding Principles Regarding the Renaming or Honorary Designation of Certain Public Streets, was designed to pinpoint and suggest changes to street names that appear to have ties to slavery, racism, and the Confederacy.

The committee will meet in City Hall to begin the review process and will report to the East Baton Rouge Metro Council with suggestions every three months. Read the full story.