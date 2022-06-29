Baton Rouge startup focuses on growth in crowded fitness wear market

Sense Fitness founder Aaron Elzy wants his yoga and fitness wear brand to represent a lifestyle, not just quality clothing.

“My whole life revolves around fitness,” he says. “When I go to the gym, I want to look good.”

Sense sells to consumers online and doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar store. This month, Elzy announced a bulk pricing program for wholesaling the clothing line to boutiques and other businesses.

Elzy says he launched the company last year, hatching the idea when he caught COVID-19 and was unable to work as a barber. He says he still cuts hair a few hours a week for long-term clients but is looking to transition out of that business entirely to focus on Sense Fitness.

He currently has three employees working out of a 3,000-square-foot distribution center in the Industriplex. He has been outsourcing his manufacturing to China, but says his next shipment from there may be his last.

Instead, he plans to use an on-demand custom merchandise printer, which allows him to tap into economies of scale without buying the equipment to produce the product himself or risking over-ordering and ending up sitting on unsold merchandise. Elzy says he’s focused on growth, putting more than half of his revenue into marketing.

He says the company provides gym wear that’s both durable—your leggings won’t tear while you’re doing a squat—and stylish. If you look good while you’re working out, he reasons, you’re more likely to stick with it.