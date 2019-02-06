Baton Rouge skincare brand goes viral

Kelli Palmer has no days off. When she’s not mixing ingredients for her skin and hair care line, she’s running to the post office to ship products. This is how the Baton Rouge native has been spending most of her time since starting Breedlove Beauty Co. in 2016.

As 225 details in a new feature about Palmer, Breedlove has more than 66,000 followers on Instagram, more than 4,000 likes on Facebook and has been featured nationally on women’s website Refinery29.

After Black Friday last year, Palmer was dropping off 100 packages a day to the post office, shipping products across the country and around the globe.

Her products are made from plant-based ingredients, such as essential oils, rose clay, shea butter, coconut oil, jojoba oil, argan oil and castor oil.

“You don’t have to work for someone your whole life and then retire,” Palmer says. “You just have to make a decision and go with it. Now I’m able to work from home, provide a living and spend more time with my daughter.”

Palmer has plans to move Breedlove into a workspace and warehouse where she can make products, store inventory and develop a full team. She wants to eventually offer her products at wholesale and seeing them sold in national storefronts and department stores. Read the full story.