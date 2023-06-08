Baton Rouge sees another record high for jobs but housing growth lags  

The Capital Region recorded 423,900 jobs in April, marking a consecutive record-high for the region, according to the monthly economic indicator report released today by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

“How long this trend persists will depend on the Capital Region’s ability to attract talent to supplement its dwindling labor pool, says Jake Polansky, BRAC manager of economic and policy research, in a prepared statement”

In his statement, Polansky says that of the two critical factors for talent attraction—jobs and places to live—Baton Rouge has one.

“Baton Rouge has available jobs—more than 32,000 in April including 5,400 in healthcare and professional services—but housing growth is slow,” Polansky says. “If East Baton Rouge [Parish] wants to see the population growth visible in the region’s suburban parishes, growing its housing stock is a good place to start.”

The number of housing units in the Capital Region, which includes all single-family homes, apartments and other dwellings, has grown 2.3% in the past two years. However, that average for the nine-parish region is led by Ascension, West Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes, where the number of units in each grew more than 4% during that time. East Baton Rouge Parish saw just over 1% growth.

Other key findings from this month’s dashboard include:

The current unemployment rate of 2.8% is tied with December 2022 for the region’s lowest on record.

Jobs in construction have grown 9.5% in the last year, reflecting the sector’s strong post-pandemic rebound.

Baton Rouge had the highest annual percentage job growth compared to peer metros once again in April.

Education and health care jobs reached a record high with over 60,000 jobs.

Graduation weekend led to strong hotel performance in mid-May.

The Capital Region’s housing stock is growing faster than that of Louisiana overall.

See the full report.