Baton Rouge security camera initiative gains buy-in from business community

The Page/Rice Camera Initiative, backed by the business community, has raised around $400,000 to buy and install security cameras around Baton Rouge.

That’s according to Clay Young, who leads the local Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation that is spearheading the collaborative effort. Launched in 2021 and rebranded as the Page/Rice Camera Initiative last year, the program aims to install cameras around Baton Rouge in an effort to deter crime as well as help solve crimes that lack witnesses.

There are three facets to the program. Businesses can buy cameras through the program to be installed on their property or sponsor a camera to be installed somewhere else in the city. Additionally, residents who live in high-crime areas can apply to have a camera installed on their property. The foundation serves as a conduit to connect businesses with the technology, and Young expects to announce a program expansion this fall.

Last week, the foundation announced that Visit Baton Rouge was donating $150,000 to the initiative to install security cameras at area hotels. The cash for cameras is available on a first-come, first-served basis, Young says.

After interested hotels contact Visit Baton Rouge, law enforcement officers will conduct assessments to decide how the cameras should be installed on the properties. Participating hotels will be reimbursed up to $5,500 by Visit Baton Rouge for the cameras, he says.

“The money has to be spent by the end of December,” Young says.

Additionally, the foundation is currently processing a $75,000 investment by ExxonMobil. Exxon’s contribution will pay for four cameras to be placed at its local refinery as well as six additional cameras to be placed throughout the 70805 ZIP code. Local law enforcement officials will determine the exact placement of the six donated cameras.

Other contributors to the program include La Capitol Federal Credit Union and McDonald’s.

“These cameras are becoming our best witnesses,” Young says. “Anything we can do to deter crime will result in a positive return on investment for our businesses.”