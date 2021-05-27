Baton Rouge secures funding for two flood control projects

East Baton Rouge Parish today secured roughly $14 million in funding for flood control projects through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, a state-run flood mitigation program funded with $1.2 billion in federal money.

The Bayou Duplantier ($8.5 million) and Ward Creek ($5.7 million) floodplain projects were selected from five projects the parish submitted for funding. Pat Forbes, executive director of the Office of Community Development, the state agency that oversees the federal funds said on Monday that 90% of the projects that are not funded this week will stay in line for future rounds of funding.

The Bayou Duplantier project includes the acquisition of approximately 200 acres of natural forested floodplain land along the waterway, extending from near the downstream end of the LSU lakes to the confluence with Ward Creek. The acquisition will prevent future development in the area and help with flood risk mitigation of the adjacent developed areas.

The Ward Creek project includes the acquisition of approximately 140 acres of land along the creek, as well an effort to preserve the floodplain and conveyance area of the channel to prevent development. Because it is adjacent to BREC’s Airline Highway Park, this project has the potential to tie into future park improvements.

