Baton Rouge combined riverboat casino earnings fall 1.5% from July to August

The latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board shows Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos earned a combined $19 million in August, or 1.5% less than in July. But that total is still $3 million, or 19.4%, higher than for August 2021, though Hurricane Ida may have impacted August’s numbers that year.

Hollywood Casino was the only Capital City riverboat to post a gain from the previous month, having brought in a little more than $4.4 million in August, 0.6% better than July. Both the Belle of Baton Rouge and L’Auberge reported declines from July to August. Belle’s $1.22 million was 1.6% less than July, and L’Auberge’s $14.08 million was 2.2% lower.

Statewide, riverboats earned a combined $134.69 million in August, down 11.5% from July. But that total is 13.2% higher than in August 2021, which saw earnings of $119 million.