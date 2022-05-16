Baton Rouge riverboat casinos see $2M April revenue drop from March

Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos posted a drop of more than $2 million in April, the first collective loss since January.

The three casinos: L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino, and the Belle of Baton Rouge, which is recently under new management, brought in more than $23 million in April compared to more than $25 million in March, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

L’Auberge brought in the highest revenue of the three at $16.6 million, an 11.9% drop from the $18.8 million it raked in during March.

Hollywood Casino, which is currently being renovated, brought in $5.2 million, a 1.6% decrease from March, while the Belle brought in $1.3 million, a 5.2% decrease.

In April of last year, the three casinos brought in more than $26 million, 11.8% more than they did this April.

Across Louisiana, riverboat casinos posted revenues of $161 million in April, a 3.8% decrease from March and an 8.6% decrease from April 2021.