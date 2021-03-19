Baton Rouge casinos see 14% revenue drop from prior February

Like most of the casinos in the state, Baton Rouge’s trio of riverboat casinos mostly saw revenues decline in February, both compared to January and to the year prior.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and the Belle of Baton Rouge collectively brought in nearly $17.3 million last month, down from $18.6 million in January, and down 14% from February 2020, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

The Belle of Baton Rouge had the region’s steepest revenue decline, falling some 46%, to $1.2 million, compared to last year.

Hollywood Casino, which is in the process of a major property expansion and renovation, brought in $4 million, a 9% decrease from its January take and down 8.6% from February 2020, before the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, L’Auberge collected $12 million—a 10% drop compared to its February 2020 haul of $13.4 million—and 6% less than its January revenues.

Statewide, riverboat casinos collected $112.4 million in revenue for February, a 15% decrease from January, likely due to the extreme winter weather last month.

See the complete riverboat casino report.