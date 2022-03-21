Baton Rouge riverboat casino revenues up 33% from February 2021

With fewer COVID-19 restrictions and the Super Bowl-infused popularity of sports betting, Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos saw revenues increase by more than $5 million, or more than 33%, in February, compared to a year ago.

The three casinos, L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and the Belle of Baton Rouge, brought in $23 million in February, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That number is up 4.4% from January, when the three brought in around $22 million.

L’Auberge brought in the highest revenue, $17 million, this past February, a 43.8% increase from February 2021.

Hollywood Casino, currently pursuing renovations, brought in $4.4 million, a 10% increase from last year, and the Belle of Baton Rouge saw revenues of about $1.3 million, a 13.9% increase.

Across Louisiana, riverboat casinos reported $151 million in revenue in February, a 34.9% increase from February 2021 and a 3.9% increase from January.