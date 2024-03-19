Baton Rouge riverboat casino revenues increase in February

Baton Rouge’s trio of riverboat casinos saw revenues increase last month after dipping at the start of the year.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and the Belle of Baton Rouge collectively brought in nearly $22.8 million last month, up 12% from what they brought in during January, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

The Queen posted the highest percentage growth after rebranding last fall. The property, previously Hollywood Casino, brought in $7.25 million last month, a 19% increase from January. Compared to February 2023, the casino saw its revenue grow 70% year over year.

Meanwhile, the Belle of Baton Rouge brought in just under $630,000, a nearly 43% decrease year over year.

