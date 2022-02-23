Baton Rouge riverboat casino revenues down in January from December

Louisiana riverboat casino revenues were lower in January than December but still higher than in January 2021, according to data released today by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Revenues for Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos, Belle of Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and L’Auberge, totaled $22 million last month, down from $24 million from December 2021. January 2021 revenues were $18 million.

L’Auberge’s revenues were $16 million, the highest of the three, while Belle’s totaled $1 million and Hollywood’s totaled $4 million, all lower than December revenues.

Statewide, revenues totaled $145 million in January of this year compared to $164 million in December. Revenues in January 2021 were $132 million.

Mobile sports betting launched in Louisiana in late January, and February figures will reflect Super Bowl betting, one of the biggest wagering events of the year. Read the full report.