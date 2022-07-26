Baton Rouge riverboat casino revenue sees slight rise in June 

Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos—the Belle of Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and L’Auberge Baton Rouge—earned a combined $22.5 million in June, up from $22.2 million in May, according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board’s latest report.

June was the first month the trio’s combined earnings increased month over month since March, when they took in a combined $25.6 million.

L’Auberge earned $16.3 million in June, up from the $15.6 million it posted in May. Belle of Baton Rouge and Hollywood Casino both saw decreases for the third consecutive month, earning $1.2 million and $4.9 million, respectively.

Louisiana’s 15 riverboat casinos brought in a total of $151 billion in revenue for June, 8.4% less than the $166 billion posted in June 2021. Read the report.