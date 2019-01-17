Baton Rouge riverboat casino revenue drops 16% in December

Though collective revenues increased 4% since November, Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos collected nearly 16% less revenue in December compared to December 2017.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and the Belle of Baton Rouge collectively brought in nearly $19.4 million last month, down from the nearly $23 million in December 2017, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

This marks the 16th straight month of revenue declines by Baton Rouge’s three casinos.

The Belle of Baton Rouge, where officials late last year announced they were scrapping plans to upgrade the facility, had the state’s steepest revenue decline, with winnings falling some 38.8%, to $2.5 million, compared to last year.

Hollywood Casino brought in nearly $4.6 million, a 9.2% increase from its November take but down 8.8% from December 2017.

Meanwhile, L’Auberge collected roughly $12.3 million—an 11% drop compared to its December 2017 haul of $13.8 million—a mere 4% rise from its November revenues.

Statewide, riverboat casinos collected $163 million in revenue for December, a 7.8% increase from November, but a 5.1% drop from December 2017. Of Louisiana’s four riverboat casino markets, New Orleans was the only market to post increased year-over revenues.

See the complete December casino report.