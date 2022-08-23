Baton Rouge riverboat casino earnings for July down 11% from June

The Capital Region’s three riverboat casinos earned about $20.05 million in July, a decline of 11% from June, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board’s latest report shows.

L’Auberge, the largest earner of the three, brought in $14.4 million in July, a decrease of 11.8% from June. Hollywood Casino reported earnings of $4.39 million, down 10.5% from the prior month’s $4.91 million, while Belle of Baton Rouge earned $1.24 million, a decrease of 2.1%.

Statewide, riverboat casino earnings fared better month over month. Total earnings for all of Louisiana’s riverboats came in at a little more than $152 million in July, a drop of 0.2% from June.