Baton Rouge ranks as third-best midsized city for government digital initiatives 

The Center for Digital Government has named Baton Rouge a top 10 digital city for the eighth consecutive year, according to an announcement from Mayor Sharonn Weston Broome’s office.

This year, Baton Rouge ranks third among midsized cities, which highlights the city-parish’s investments in several initiatives to improve internal efficiencies, modernize key systems, and engage East Baton Rouge Parish residents in areas related to data and technology, according to Broome’s news release.

Each year, the Center for Digital Government—a national research and advisory institute on IT policies and best practices in state and local government—conducts the digital cities survey to inform its rankings. The comprehensive survey is distributed to all U.S. cities, towns, villages, and consolidated city-county governments.

The rankings recognize cities that have implemented best practices for public-sector IT organizations to improve their digital, citizen and government experiences. In 2022, Baton Rouge is ranked alongside Bellevue, Washington, and Alexandria, Virginia.

Over the past year, the city-parish has allocated millions of dollars in one-time federal funding to enhance cybersecurity technology, software, and infrastructure; improve its cybersecurity operations; and strengthen the city-parish’s email security system. See the full announcement.