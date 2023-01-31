Baton Rouge portion of $255M in flood mitigation work should be done by end of year

Local officials say work continues on long-awaited drainage projects intended to reduce flood risk in East Baton Rouge Parish—this after weekend storms once again flooded area streets.

Backed by a $255 million grant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the city-parish is clearing and increasing the capacity of five major watersheds in the parish—Jones Creek, Bayou Fountain, Ward Creek, Beaver Bayou and Blackwater Bayou.

Work is starting today on clearing Ward Creek from Bayou Manchac to Pecue Lane, says Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage. Work is already underway for clearing Jones Creek from the Amite River to O’Neal Lane and clearing Bayou Fountain from Bayou Manchac to Siegen Lane.

All three projects in Baton Rouge should be completed by the end of the year, while surveying and geotechnical work should start next month on the Beaver Bayou and Blackwater Bayou projects in Central, Raiford says.

On Sunday, the parish received more rain than its drainage system was designed to handle and there were blockages from leaves at certain drainage sites, which caused standing water over several roadways.

“While it may be an inconvenience, or a concern to driving vehicles, our systems are only designed to handle a certain amount of rain at a certain time,” Raiford says. “I’ve never seen Lee Drive closed—never—but I rode through there [Sunday] and you could see the leaves floating. We may have issues due to maintenance, but we have aggressively addressed drainage issues, and then we got more intense rain that exceeded our design standards.”

Work is also starting this year on two additional flood mitigation projects that Raiford expects to reduce local flood risk. The city-parish received federal funding to remove old bridge debris from Ward Creek, at Siegen Lane, as well as to build retention ponds along the channel.