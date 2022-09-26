Baton Rouge port rolls out specialty crane, expanding grain elevator’s capacity 

The Port of Greater Baton Rouge today announced it will begin using a specially designed pedestal crane next month mounted on a barge, allowing barges to be unloaded during differing water levels.

With the barge-mounted crane, Louis Dreyfus Company’s grain elevator at the port will be able to continue moving goods during periods of high or low water on the Mississippi—times when the elevator would otherwise be forced to slow operations, according to Jay Hardman, the port’s executive director.

The crane is electrically powered and can move 25 cubic yards of grain with each scoop. Total cost of the midstream loader was approximately $7 million, with 100% of the money coming from Louisiana’s capital outlay program. Following on-site training over the upcoming weeks, Louis Dreyfus Company expects the crane to begin operations in October.