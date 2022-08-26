Baton Rouge NFT platform partners with White House Historical Association

Iconic Moments, a Baton Rouge-based NFT platform, is partnering with The White House Historical Association to create the association’s first nonfungible digital token.

CEO Chris Cummings says the partnership with the WHHA and PROOF Collective, a prominent group of NFT collectors and artists, shows his team is executing at a high level after less than a year in business.

“It gives us a ton of industry credibility,” he says.

Artist Linda Dounia Rebeiz created the NFT, called Sparrows Do Not Fear the Sun, in the style of “Resurrection,” a 1966 painting by Alma Thomas that was the first work of art by a Black woman to be added to the White House Collection. First Lady Michelle Obama unveiled Thomas’ piece in 2015.

Iconic Moments describes itself as the first NFT platform focused on bringing stories and history to life for iconic brands and cultural institutions. Cummings says the pandemic demonstrated that museums can’t afford to depend on in-person visitor revenue.

He says the company works with institutions to help them create digital exhibitions and tokens that can be released to drive fundraising and engagement. The tokens can function as tickets and memberships to museums in the company’s network, while the company splits sales revenue with the institutions.

He says Iconic Moments has nine full-time employees and additional part timers. Outside of the Baton Rouge core, company contributors are based on both U.S. coasts and in the U.K. and Kenya.

Cummings says investment fundraising is going well but he doesn’t want to discuss specific goals due to Securities and Exchange Commission regulations. In a previous interview, he said about $2 million had been raised for Iconic Moments and he hoped to raise $10 million to $20 million in the next round.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital items such as works of art, videos or audio clips that can be bought, sold and traded online.