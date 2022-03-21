Baton Rouge needs a more inclusive economy to spur job growth

While the Baton Rouge area has experienced job growth in recent years, much of it was tied to industrial construction, thanks in large part to the boost low natural gas prices gave the region’s petrochemical sector.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber hired Ernst & Young to inform the chamber’s new strategic plan. The firm found that Baton Rouge ranks low among peer cities for economic inclusion, which includes the income gap between white and Black households and male versus female earnings.

Economic inclusion—having a broad range of the community’s population participating in the benefits of the economy—is closely correlated with job growth, Adam Knapp, BRAC’s president and CEO, told the Baton Rouge Press Club today.

Attracting $100 million in private investment into disinvested communities to promote minority and women-owned businesses and boost diversity and inclusion in the workplace is one of BRAC’s stated goals for the next five years. Tools to get there could include:

Setting up a for-profit redevelopment fund to invest in neglected neighborhoods with community input.

Creating an accelerator for minority-owned businesses.

Continuing to support the Baton Rouge Procurement Opportunity Partnership.

During his presentation, Knapp stressed the importance of making a significant “down payment” on a new Mississippi River bridge in the Capital Region, which he says should be a statewide priority, calling the region’s traffic bottleneck “a collective problem for the state’s economy.” Lawmakers have questioned Gov. John Bel Edwards’ $500 million proposal for a project that remains several years away.

Knapp says Baton Rouge business leaders have asked law enforcement what they can do to alleviate the city’s high rate of violent crime. Suggestions include installing crime cameras and supporting efforts to include law enforcement officers, he says.