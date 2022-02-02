Baton Rouge metro unemployment rate lowest on record 

The unemployment rate for the Baton Rouge metropolitan area fell to 3.2% in December compared to 3.5% in November, according to preliminary estimates the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.

It’s the lowest unemployment rate on record dating back to 1990, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

“The Baton Rouge area saw strong employment data for December—the 13,600 residents on unemployment are the fewest since April 2008, when the labor force was about 12% smaller than it is right now,” says Andrew Fitzgerald, BRAC’s senior vice president of business intelligence, in a written statement. “The good news is that those seeking work in the Capital Region are finding it, but the downside is that it is likely that hiring will continue to be difficult for regional businesses.’

Baton Rouge’s civilian labor force—broadly speaking, the number of people working or seeking work—actually decreased by roughly 2,000 workers when compared to December 2020. However, the numbers in today’s report have not been adjusted to reflect seasonal workforce shifts.

The Baton Rouge area’s pandemic-driven unemployment rate in December 2020 was 6.4%.

The national unemployment rate this past December was 3.7%, not seasonally adjusted, down from 6.5% a year earlier. The latest report indicates that Baton Rouge unemployment numbers are recovering faster than the national average. See the report.