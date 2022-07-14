Baton Rouge Metro able to escape rash of delays plaguing airline industry

Although flight delays across the U.S. and internationally have been staggering of late—with Forbes recently reporting there have been as many as 10,000 in recent days—Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport has not yet suffered any impacts, says Jim Caldwell, air service development, marketing and public relations manager for the airport.

The recent surge of COVID-19 infections has become a serious problem to pilot staffing, Caldwell says. But despite the challenge, the airport’s on-time performance has continued to top the national average.

Caldwell also notes that the airport’s seating capacity is running at 80% of its 2018 volume, and that for the second half of the year it’s projected to reach 85% of the record volume seen during 2019.