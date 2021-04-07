Baton Rouge lost 7,100 construction jobs since February 2020

In February, Baton Rouge saw a 15% drop in year-over-year construction employment, according to an analysis released today by the Associated General Contractors of America. It’s the 14th-largest percentage decline reported among 358 U.S. metro areas.

Baton Rouge has lost 7,100 construction workers since last year, bringing employment down from 48,500 in February 2020 to 41,400 in February 2021.

Louisiana’s capital area was among 236 metros in the U.S. to see construction employment drop amid project cancellations, rising material prices and supply chain problems nationwide. Odessa, Texas, saw the largest percentage decline in jobs (-40%), followed by Lake Charles (-39%).

Meanwhile, Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas, lost the largest number of construction jobs over the year (-37,600), followed by New York City (-26,700) and Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, Illinois (-12,900).

Only 83 metro areas added construction jobs during the past 12 months, while construction employment remained stagnant in 39 metro areas. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, California, added the most construction jobs (3,100), and Sierra Vista-Douglas, Arizona, saw the highest percentage increase in jobs (40%).

Statewide, Louisiana saw a 15% decline in construction employment, losing 19,900 jobs over the 12-month period and dropping employment to 115,600 in February 2021.

In a news release this morning, AGC officials warned that the industry will struggle to add jobs in the future if a series of proposed new labor laws, including the PRO Act, were to be put into law by the current Congress and presidential administration.

“It will be hard for firms to add new employees if they have no idea whether the jobs they are working on will be shut down because of the wide range of labor actions encouraged by the PRO Act,” says AGC CEO Stephen E. Sandherr in a prepared statement. “New infrastructure investments will certainly help the industry, but our members won’t be able to build back better if the work is mired in labor uncertainty.”

