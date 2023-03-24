Baton Rouge lost 1,500 jobs in February

Baton Rouge lost 1,500 jobs from January to February, according to the latest numbers from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Although the seasonally adjusted number of jobs dropped month over month, the Capital City’s total number of jobs (416,000) was 9,000 higher than in February 2022.

State employment was estimated at 2,021,759, the eighth-highest number in the history of the series. There was a gain of 6,339 employed individuals from January.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the state grew slightly, rising from 3.5% in January to 3.6% in February.

The number of unemployed individuals statewide increased from 73,987 in January to 75,888 in February. That number, however, was 5,143 lower than in February 2022. Read the report.