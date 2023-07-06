Baton Rouge jewelry line featured in British edition of ‘Vogue’

Readers can find Baton Rouge-based jewelry brand Steward & James in this month’s British edition of Vogue magazine.

In the July issue, the brand is featured in a spotlight of emerging jewelry designers. Ashley Dodge, who launched the brand in 2020 after leaving her job in product development with another local company, says the Vogue writer reached out to her in May for the spotlight.

“I thought it was spam at first,” Dodge says. “They said they found me on Instagram and wanted to feature me.”

Dodge jokes that she operates the business as a one-woman show—she designs all the pieces and handles shipping. Steward & James mostly operates as an e-commerce store but the brand also does wholesale and sells to boutiques in eight states. There are also four local shops that stock the brand, Dodge says.

The LSU graduate says she aspires for the brand, named after her grandfathers, to become the next Kendra Scott and has plans to open a flagship store in Baton Rouge in the next year.

“I want Steward & James to not only be well-known in Baton Rouge but all over.”

Read a 2022 feature on Steward & James from 225 here.