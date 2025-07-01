Baton Rouge is listed among America’s 100 best cities

A new report from Canadian consulting firm Resonance Consultancy ranks America’s “100 Best Cities” for 2025.

Coming in at No. 94? None other than Baton Rouge.

In putting the annual ranking together, Resonance analyzes data from the principal cities of U.S. metropolitan statistical areas with populations greater than 500,000. Three main factors are taken into account: livability, economic prosperity and “lovability,” or a city’s cultural vibrancy.

Resonance writes that Baton Rouge is “thriving and having a blast doing it.”

“Louisiana’s capital combines business with pleasure with an aplomb rarely seen elsewhere,” the report reads.

Among the Red Stick’s greatest assets, according to Resonance, are its plentiful green spaces, its year-round calendar of festivals and its flourishing culinary scene. LSU, of course, also got a nod—its student body is described as “one of the nation’s proudest.”

The only other Louisiana city to make this year’s list is New Orleans, which comes in at No. 22.

New York, described as the “perpetual heartbeat of America,” tops this year’s list. It’s followed by Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle.

View the full ranking and learn more about Resonance’s methodology here.

Resonance also puts together a “World’s 100 Best Cities” list every year. While Baton Rouge was absent from that list this year, New Orleans came in at No. 63.