Baton Rouge investors buy 20 acres in Central

A group of Baton Rouge-area investors has purchased a 20.8-acre lot near Lovett Road and Central Thruway in Central.

Priceco West LLC—whose officers are listed as Charles Bondy, V. Price Leblanc Jr., Clifton Leblanc and Brent Leblanc—bought the property, located near the Central Thruway and Greenwell Springs Road intersection, from the Browning family. The $1.67 million deal was split into two transactions.

The group currently owns 32 acres at the northeast quadrant of the intersection and it bought the additional acreage to expand that ownership, Bondy says. There are currently no plans to develop the property.

The buyers were represented by Ty Gose and Michael Cashio, of NAI/Latter & Blum, while the sellers were represented by Hunter Gerald, broker with the Browning-Gerald Group.

The group purchased an 88-acre site on Airline Highway and Baringer Foreman Road for roughly $5.1 million last month. It’s also the same group that sold a 63.3 acre site off La. 415 in Port Allen to become a new distribution center for Amazon.