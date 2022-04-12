Baton Rouge International School closing due to low enrollment

The Baton Rouge International School will close its doors at the end of the school year due to low enrollment, the school announced in a letter sent to parents Monday.

BRIS, which opened in 1999, saw a devastating decline in enrollment last year, the letter states, and, as of April 2022, has seen a 60% decline in enrollment compared to this time last year.

The school is no longer educationally sustainable, reads the letter, written by Sarah Graves, regional managing director of International Schools Partnership, which runs 50 international schools and took over operating BRIS in 2019.

BRIS stands out in the Baton Rouge area because of its language immersion programs, which allow students as young as preschool to learn in French, English, Spanish and Chinese, as well as offering high school students courses in both the International Baccalaureate Program and Advanced Placement.

The school has had multiple leadership changes over the past few years in addition to new ownership, with the head of school position changing hands twice in two years. BRIS looked into other possibilities in order to keep doors open for at least another year, Graves writes.

“Unfortunately,” she says, “every route was fraught with potential operational and staffing issues that simply would not allow us to achieve the level and quality of education we see as our duty to provide. The overall reduction in the size of the school has already had detrimental impacts on learning and social experiences.”

Registration and application fees for students already enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year will be refunded. The school is supplying 10th- and 11th-grade students with a scholarship to go toward tuition at their next school.

BRIS will also assist parents in placing children at new schools. School administrators are looking at comparable schools, assessing the availability of seats and proposing fee waivers and tuition matching arrangements, Graves says.

A representative for BRIS could not be reached for comment.