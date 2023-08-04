Baton Rouge independent film about escaping gang violence screens Aug. 19

Chances, an independent film by Baton Rouge director Scott Sullivan, will screen Aug. 19 at Celebrity Theatres.

While Sullivan developed the concept, he says he partnered with East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore to make it happen. The film will be part of a curriculum Moore’s office will roll out later, possibly early next year, Sullivan says.

Daily Report called Moore’s office this afternoon seeking more information about the program but did not hear back by this afternoon’s publication deadline.

Chances tells the story of a young man named Kevin and his struggle to overcome the trauma of gun violence and gang culture.

“With mounting pressures to avenge a rival gang’s blatant disrespect competing with his inner journey, Kevin navigates treacherous dilemmas and faces life altering choices to fight a battle on the outside that he discovers can only be won within,” the film’s description states.

The screening is the only one currently scheduled, Sullivan says, though more are possible depending on interest and Moore’s plans. While the film wrapped last year, before Hollywood’s actors and writers went on strike, it is an example of the sort of independent film that can be made regardless of what Hollywood is doing, he says.

“As an independent filmmaker, I’m always in a territory that’s outside the system,” Sullivan says. “As a community, we need to nurture our homegrown artists and businesses.”