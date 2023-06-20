Youth soccer tournament expected to pump $20M into Baton Rouge economy

The 2023 U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional Championships will take place in Baton Rouge June 23-29, bringing in more than 15,000 visitors to the city, according to an announcement from Visit Baton Rouge.

The youth championships at the Burbank Soccer Complex will draw 3,792 participants—237 boys and girls teams between the ages of 13 and 19 from 11 states—plus coaches, families and fans.

The Southern Regional Championships, a precursor to the national championships, are expected to bring $20 million worth of economic impact and high occupancy rates across hotels in Baton Rouge. When Baton Rouge hosted the event in 2019, it saw an average occupancy rate of 69.3%, with peak occupancy of 84.5%. Baton Rouge also hosted the tournament in 2014 and 2010.

Tournaments of this scale give the local economy a boost, with visitors taking advantage of Baton Rouge’s restaurants and attractions, and could encourage people to return for other trips, says Visit Baton Rouge President Jill Kidder, in a prepared statement.

VBR is promoting things to do and places to visit in the city through billboards, airport signage, hotel signage and promotional items.

BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson says the agency has been getting ready for months, preparing three new lighted soccer fields using donations from the Baton Rouge Soccer Club and Our Lady of the Lake Foundation.

The tournament is set to begin less than a week after soccer made different headlines in Baton Rouge when an exhibition game between two international men’s soccer teams was canceled hours before its planned Sunday night start. Some of the players from the Honduran team objected to the field conditions at Olympia Stadium following their Saturday training session. However, that stadium is not part of the Burbank complex where the youth tournament will take place. Read more about the canceled Sunday game between Honduras and Barbados from a recent Daily Report.