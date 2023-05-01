Baton Rouge hospitals examined in ‘60 Minutes’ segment on state’s abortion ban

On Sunday, CBS’ 60 Minutes shined a spotlight on maternal health care in Louisiana and the impact that last year’s abortion ban has had on women at risk.

Officials at Baton Rouge General and Woman’s Hospital, as well as Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department, were interviewed along with several recent female patients in what was a scathing report on the state’s health care for women.

One woman, Kaitlyn Joshua, was given an ultrasound at Woman’s Hospital. They examined and monitored her. That’s where she says the treatment ended.

“And so I said, ‘OK, so is this a miscarriage?’ And the young lady, she said, ‘I, I can’t really tell you that right now. I don’t know.’ And I said, ‘Well, what do you mean you don’t know? We did the ultrasound,'” Joshua says. “I recall her saying ‘we’re just sending you home with prayers, we’re going to hope for the best.'”

Woman’s Hospital told 60 Minutes: “It’s complex … when diagnosis of early pregnancy loss is unclear, the standard of care is to wait.”

The next day, when bleeding and pain became unbearable, Joshua sought help from a second hospital, Baton Rouge General, where a doctor ordered another ultrasound and questioned whether she had ever been pregnant. The hospital’s discharge instructions left Joshua with one option—to take Tylenol and monitor for worsening symptoms.

“I just have to believe, and I know, that it is just the vagueness of the abortion ban in this state that’s caused so much fear around physicians doing their job,” Joshua says.

Since the new law was implemented banning abortions in most cases, many physicians in Louisiana have been afraid to provide care typically used to treat miscarriages—like a D-and-C, a surgical procedure or a pill—because those same methods are used in abortions and could now be seen as illegal in Louisiana, potentially landing health care providers in jail.

The 60 Minutes segment also highlighted critical issues in the maternal health care space in Louisiana, like the fact that one in three parishes does not have a single obstetric provider, leaving more than 51,000 women in the state without easy access to care. Thirty-nine out of every 100,000 mothers die during or shortly after childbirth in the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

See the full story.