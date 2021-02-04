Baton Rouge homebuilder, son named ‘creators on the rise’ by YouTube

By posting videos of their home improvement projects on YouTube under the “Stud Pack” banner, Baton Rouge homebuilder Paul Selleck and son Jordan Selleck have built a significant virtual following—and they’re earning serious dollars from it.

The Sellecks began posting the videos in mid-2019, after Jordan saw his sister’s SnapChat video of Paul doing demolition work by himself on a home he was flipping in the Kenilworth subdivision. Jordan, who was living in Dallas at the time, had two revelations from the video: His father needed some help, and he needed a YouTube channel. So Jordan packed his bags and returned to Baton Rouge, filming Paul installing bathtubs, leveling tiles and drywalling pipes, among other tasks, roughly once every three days.

Nearly two years later, Stud Pack has more than 48,200 subscribers. Each video averages at least thousands of views, with one viral video reaching 1.2 million views, and the Sellecks are projected to generate some $150,000 in revenue by the end of the year from the videos alone.

“It took us 10 months to reach 1,000 subscribers, and now we’re at 1,000 subscribers per day,” says Paul, who also owns Selleck Design Build in Baton Rouge. “I didn’t have any idea [if this would be successful] because I’m not part of Jordan’s generation, so I’m pretty amazed.”

However, as both Paul and Jordan note, their recent success didn’t happen overnight. YouTube only monetizes creators that have tallied 4,000 hours of overall watch time on their channel within the past 12 months and have at least 1,000 subscribers.

“We were making videos for 100 people for over a year. Nobody was watching them, but we were playing the long game,” Jordan says. “Now, we’re seeing the rewards of that, a pop in our content. Our snowball is rolling and this is just the beginning.”

As long as viewers watch the sponsored ads that YouTube places in their videos, Paul and Jordan receive a small kickback from Google, which owns YouTube, that translates to about 8 cents per view, or $8 for every 1,000 views.

Over the past month, they’ve had 1.4 million views on their channel, bolstered by YouTube naming Stud Pack as a “Creator on the Rise” several days ago. The designation put the channel on the site’s “Trending” page, which attracts tens of millions of users a day and gave Stud Pack nearly 2,000 more subscribers.

To capitalize on their gains, the Sellecks purchased the domain name for studpack.com earlier this week—the first step in their plan to begin selling Stud Pack-branded merchandise as an additional revenue stream. Between the YouTube videos and the merchandise, they hope they’ll generate enough income to purchase a home and completely renovate it in their own way.

From his experience with Stud Pack, Jordan says he’s learned some key lessons.

“If you can, adopt what might be, to you, an unconventional way of marketing or advertising yourself,” Jordan says. “It’s also important to have a healthy obsession with whatever you’re doing.”

