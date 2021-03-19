Baton Rouge home sales mirror national trends

The national median home sale price rose 14.4% year over year to $336,200 in February, the largest increase seen since July 2013, according to a new report from real estate brokerage company Redfin.

Closed home sales were up 5% from a year earlier and pending sales were up 21%. New listings fell 16%—the second-largest decline on record since Redfin’s data began in 2012, only surpassed by the drop in April 2020.

Baton Rouge was among the cities with the largest gains in sales, according to Redfin, with sales rising 26%. Other cities with similar gains include Bridgeport, Connecticut, (38%) and San Jose, California, (33%).

The shortage of homes for sale is increasing homebuyer competition; 36% of homes sold nationwide last month went for more than their asking price, the largest share on record. This extreme imbalance between supply and demand is the primary factor rapidly driving up home prices.

“This is the strongest seller’s market since at least 2006,” says Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather in a prepared release. “Buyers outnumber sellers by such a huge margin that many homeowners are staying put because they know how hard it would be to find a place to move to. It seems like the only move-up buyers who are confident enough to list their homes are those who are relocating to a more affordable area where they’ll have an edge on the local competition.”

Read the report from Redfin.