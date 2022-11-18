Baton Rouge home sales down 25% in October from a year ago

Home sales were down about 25% in the Capital Region during October compared to the same month last year, the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors reports.

The continuing slowdown of the local market is in line with national trends, as higher interest rates and surging inflation kept buyers on the sidelines.

Pending sales in Greater Baton Rouge were down almost 40% year over year. The average sale price rose a bit more than 8%, while the inventory of homes for sale, which had been very limited a year ago, rose by almost 41% compared to last October.

Nationally, home sales declined for the ninth straight month in October, as sales of previously owned homes dropped 5.9% from September to October, according to the National Association of Realtors. That’s the slowest pace since December 2011, except for a brief decline at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nationwide, sales volume was down 28.4% year over year.

“More potential homebuyers were squeezed out from qualifying for a mortgage in October as mortgage rates climbed higher,” National Association of Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun says. “The impact is greater in expensive areas of the country and in markets that witnessed significant home price gains in recent years.”