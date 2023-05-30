Baton Rouge hockey team owner closing in on a name

While it won’t be announced before the end of May as was first discussed, the owner of Baton Rouge’s new hockey team is getting closer to choosing a name.

Even after the “inappropriate” names were weeded out, there were still more than 900 public suggestions, team owner Barry Soskin says by email. The team invited the public to submit their proposed names in April.

While he doesn’t say what they are, Soskin says he has it down to two names, with two design companies working on logos. He says he wants to see the names as logos before making a decision, which he hopes to announce within the next couple weeks.

“I want to make sure that the name works for everyone,” he says.

The Raising Cane’s River Center drew a total of about 21,000 people for three games held late last year and early this year to gauge interest in professional hockey in Baton Rouge. Officials in April announced the team and the River Center had agreed to a three-year lease, and the team began working on filling out its staff.

The team will play in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, an independent minor league. The season begins in October.